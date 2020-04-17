RM7.4 mil in contraband beer seized from 2 men in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Two men attempted to smuggle in beer worth RM7.4 million by trying to trick police into believing they were transporting essential goods in Sabah’s southwestern Beaufort district.

The suspects, aged in their 20s and 40s, travelling in two lorries, tried using the essential services lane but were stopped by Labuan marine police personnel along Jalan Pekan Menumbok at 8.15pm yesterday.

Sabah deputy police chief Mazli Mazlan said the policemen felt something was amiss and, after a check, found crates of beer in the two lorries.

“Police found 5,070 crates of alcoholic beverages which were covered with canvas at the back of the lorries.

“The suspects tried to pass themselves off as workers in the essential services,” he told reporters at the Beaufort police station here today.

The beer is believed to have been smuggled in from Labuan.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



