Wahid Omar is new Bursa Malaysia chairman

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Berhad today announced the appointment of Wahid Omar as its new chairman, replacing Shireen Ann Zaharah Muhiudeen, who retires at the end of the month.

In a statement, Bursa also announced that Shireen and Mariam Prudence Yusof will be retiring from their roles as public interest directors.

Wahid’s appointment takes effect from May 1.

He is a former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and currently serves as Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia chairman.

“I would like to welcome Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar to the board of the exchange.

“I am confident that under his leadership, Bursa Malaysia will continue to flourish as a dynamic and competitive exchange in the global marketplace,” said Shireen in the statement.

Wahid has served in a number of major corporate organisations, including Maybank and Telekom Malaysia, and government bodies, including as group chairman of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB).

The chartered accountant was also in charge of the government’s Economic Planning Unit from June 2013 to June 2016.

