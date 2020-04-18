11 new cases bring number of Malaysians infected in Singapore to 80

SINGAPORE: Eleven Malaysians were among the 623 new cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday with one linked to the largest cluster in the republic – the foreign employee dormitory of [email protected]

Singapore’s ministry of health said the 50-year-old work permit holder became the second Malaysian linked to the dormitory, which has recorded 1,123 positive cases to date.

Another three Malaysians joined seven other compatriots identified earlier having a link to the cluster of a hostel at Jalan Kubor.

The new cases also involved a 34-year-old Malaysian nurse at the Bright Vision Hospital, and a 58-year-old man linked to a previous case involving a 21-year-old Malaysian.

Five other Malaysians were classified as local unlinked cases for the time being.

The ministry said the 11 new cases brought the tally of infected Malaysians to 80, with the first case announced on Feb 17. Of the total, 15 had fully recovered.

Yesterday, Singapore reported its 11th death due to Covid-19 infection – a 95-year-old citizen confirmed of the infection on April 13 who died at the Raffles Hospital.

To date, the republic has recorded a total of 5,050 positive cases.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

