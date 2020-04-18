Anwar puzzled by silence about Dewan meeting on Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: No explanation was offered by the prime minister in dismissing a proposal to call a special parliamentary sitting to discuss Covid-19, according to Anwar Ibrahim, who questioned the rationale of convening the Dewan Rakyat for a day next month.

Anwar, who is PKR president, said he had made a promise to the prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, that Pakatan Harapan would only discuss the pandemic, which has already claimed 88 lives and infected 5,305 people in Malaysia.

“I raised the matter with the prime minister as the PH presidential council had mooted for a special parliamentary sitting to discuss Covid-19 and not raise other motions. Yet it was not accepted,” he said in a Live Facebook session this evening.

“No explanation (was given),” he said.

PH had been pushing for a special session to discuss the outbreak before the Dewan Rakyat convenes on May 18, albeit for a day, a decision which has since drawn flak

Anwar, who is also the Port Dickson MP, said he could not fathom why a one-day sitting was being held, arguing it could be held for two-days with several conditions, such as social distancing and reducing the number of MPs allowed to attend the session.

“I don’t understand why we need to come all the way to Kuala Lumpur when we can telecast the session live and MPs can listen in from their homes,” he said, adding that a sitting meant that debates could be held.

Anwar however said there was an assumption that the Perikatan Nasional government did not want a parliamentary sitting as they were afraid a no confidence motion would be tabled.

“This means they are not confident of the support from MPs.”

PN wrested Putrajaya from PH last month after PPBM pulled out from the then ruling coalition, sparking a week-long political crisis.

Muhyiddin, the PPBM president subsequently formed the government along with PAS and Barisan Nasional.

