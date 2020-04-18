Many defying MCO despite daily arrests, say Sabah cops

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 641 persons have been detained in Sabah as police lament the non compliance of the stay-at-home ruling since March 18, day one of the movement control order (MCO).

Sabah deputy police commissioner Mazli Mazlan said many continue to defy the MCO despite daily arrests. Those arrested comprise 496 Malaysians and 205 migrants.

He said 199 people alone had been arrested in the first two days of the third MCO phase that is now in force from April 15-28.

“Police will be stricter in enforcing the order in the third phase. We will take firm action against individuals who defy the MCO,” he said in Beaufort, some 100km from here today.

He said the police will continue to be strict, regardless of the reasons, to ensure the Covid-19 operations meet the objective of controlling the spread of the disease.

Mazli said police had opened 337 investigation papers between March 18 and April 16 and would proceed with charging the offenders in court.

In a separate incident, a drunk lorry driver was arrested for defying the MCO and insulting police officers manning a roadblock on Jalan Tuaran by-pass around midnight.

The suspect had also claimed to be a senior customs officer.

A video of him being detained by the police has also gone viral.

The 34-year-old man was driving alone in his Perodua Bezza vehicle when he was stopped at a roadblock on the Jalan Tuaran by-pass.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Habibi Majinji said the suspect appeared to be drunk and was giving unreasonable reasons when questioned by the police at the roadblock.

“The suspect said he wanted to buy some alcoholic beverage at a shop in Tebobon, Menggatal.

“The suspect reacted aggressively and hurled curses when police wanted to arrest him for defying the MCO and driving while being intoxicated,” he said.

He has been remanded for four days.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



