Ministers, deputies not immune to law on MCO, says Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: Ministers and deputy ministers are not immune under the law if they deliberately flout the movement control order (MCO), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said it was up to the authorities concerned to take appropriate action if it was true that there were gatherings which were deliberately held involving any minister or deputy minister.

‘’Everybody is subject to the law including ministers. There is no immunity under the law.

“It is up to the authorities to take action if the MCO was deliberately flouted and they clearly defied the standard operation procedures. However, it depends on cases.

‘’Ministers meet every day on issues linked to Covid-19. After the meetings, some need further checks, including visits and surveys.

“For example, a minister’s visit involves a briefing on the views which must be sought,’’ he said.

He said this to reporters after attending a state-level National Security Council (MKN) meeting, chaired by Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob, at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Yesterday, charges that a deputy minister had failed to observe the MCO SOP was viralled on social media during a working visit. Many were seen gathering and eating together without observing social distancing.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the police had received a report on the actions of several dignitaries who apparently flouted the MCO by holding gatherings, as viralled on social media yesterday.

He said the matter had been handed over to the police for further action.

‘’No one can be above the law. A police report has been lodged, we leave it to the police to take action,’’ he told a media conference.

