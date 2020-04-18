Police to take statements from VIPs seen at school meal

IPOH: Police are to take the statements of a deputy minister, a state executive councillor and several others shown in a photograph to be having a meal together at a tahfiz school in Lenggong yesterday.

Perak police chief Razarudin Husain said the executive councillor and others here would be called up tomorrow, and federal headquarters at Bukit Aman would be asked to record a statement from a deputy minister in Kuala Lumpur.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the deputy minister was conducting checks on the level of preparedness of health ministry staff in Lenggong in handling the Covid-19 outbreak.

The deputy minister was accompanied by the Perak executive councillor, who is the owner of the tahfiz school.

Razarudin said the councillor then took the deputy minister to a visit of the tahfiz school before enjoying food prepared by the management.

“There were no students at the school, only management representatives were there with the deputy minister,” he said.

Razarudin stressed that investigations would still take place even though those present, including the deputy minister, were seen seated apart from each in the viral images.

