205 Malaysians return on special flights

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 205 Malaysians have returned home from Peru, Bolivia, Sri Lanka and India.

Twenty-six of them arrived on a special Amaszonas flight chartered by the Malaysian embassy in Lima, Peru, Wisma Putra said on its official Facebook page.

It said the aircraft which departed from La Paz, Bolivia, and later stopped in Lima, also carried passengers from 11 other countries – Japan (22), Thailand (12), Brazil (12), China, Sweden and Australia (three each), South Korea (two), Finland, Chile and Italy (one each) and a Peruvian with permanent residency in Japan.

Earlier, in a separate posting, it said 179 Malaysians stranded in Colombo, Sri Lanka (82) and Chennai, India (97) were brought home on a Malindo Air flight yesterday.

