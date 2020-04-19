5 graft cases involving MPs, ex-Felda chief delayed due to MCO

PETALING JAYA: Five high-profile corruption trials involving four MPs and a former Felda chairman will be delayed as the movement control order (MCO) to check the spread of the Covid-19 virus is still in force.

Prosecutors said these cases should have proceeded from April 1 to April 28 but came to a halt after the government extended the MCO.

The MCO has been in force since March 18.

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Rozela Raja Toran, who leads the prosecution team in the trial of Bagan Datuk MP Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said the next trial date would likely be fixed only after the MCO was lifted.

“We will have to wait for a mention date for the trial judge to reschedule the next trial dates,” she told FMT.

Trial before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah was supposed to continue from April 13.

The former deputy prime minister is facing 47 charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering, involving millions of ringgit from the Yayasan Akalbudi fund.

The RM2 million corruption trial of Putrajaya MP Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, scheduled for continued hearing from April 2 to April 8, had also been vacated again due to the MCO.

DPP Julia Ibrahim said a case management would be held before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan on May 5.

Tengku Adnan’s trial is at the defence stage, with the accused having completed his testimony.

He is accused of receiving money from businessman Chai Kin Kong, who was Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd’s director, despite knowing that Chai’s companies had dealings with the federal territories ministry, which was under him at the time.

Meanwhile, a new date would be fixed for former Felda chairman Isa Samad’s graft trial to continue. The High Court had earlier fixed it to continue on April 21.

“Hopefully, the court deputy registrar will give us the new date on Tuesday (April 21),” said DPP Afzainizam Abdul Aziz.

In Isa’s case, the parties are scheduled to make oral submissions before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali after the close of the prosecution’s case.

Isa, 71, is charged with one count of criminal breach of trust and nine counts of receiving bribes of more than RM3 million in connection with the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching by Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd.

The RM145 million corruption and money laundering trial of Baling MP Azeez Abdul Rahim and his brother, Abdul Latiff, was earlier scheduled from April 16 to 22.

Counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik said trial, before Azura Alwi, would begin on May 18 should the MCO be lifted.

Azeez faces three charges of accepting bribes totalling RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah. He also faces nine counts of money laundering involving nearly RM140 million.

Latiff is accused of two charges of abetting his brother in committing the offences.

Meanwhile, the corruption trial of Kinabatangan MP Bung Moktar Radin and his wife, Zizie Izette A Samad, will resume on April 29 in the Sessions Court before judge Rozina Ayob.

DPP Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry said this trial was to continue from April 15 to April 28 but was vacated due to the MCO.

Pending any further extension, he said the couple’s trial would be held on May 12 to 15, and May 21 as fixed earlier.

Bung Moktar is charged with two counts of receiving bribes of RM2.5 million for obtaining approval for Felcra to make a RM150 million investment in unit trust products of Public Mutual.

Bung Moktar, who was then the Felcra non-executive chairman, was accused of taking bribes from Public Mutual’s investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through his actress wife Zizie on June 12, 2015.

Bung Moktar also claimed trial to a charge of taking for himself a bribe of RM337,500 from another Public Mutual investment agent Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar through Zizie for the same purpose. The offence was allegedly committed at the same location on June 19, 2015.

Zizie also pleaded not guilty to the three charges of abetting with her husband on the same matter at the same place, dates and time.



