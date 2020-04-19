6 states free of red zones after a drop in active Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: A drop in the number of active cases has left six states free of red zones.

They are Penang, Kedah, Perlis, Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak.

An area is classified as a red zone when the number of active cases exceeds 41. Orange zones have 21 to 40 cases while green zones are areas with no active cases.

A chart released by the health ministry shows the majority of the red zones are in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Selangor remains the state with the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1,340. However, the number of red zones has dropped from six to four after a drop in active cases.

Hulu Langat, with several areas under the extended movement control order (EMCO), now has 130 active cases, followed by Petaling (120), Klang (69) and Gombak (45).

Sepang (23 active cases) and Hulu Selangor (10), which were earlier red zones, have been reclassified as orange zones.

Sabak Bernam (eight), Kuala Selangor (six) and Kuala Langat (three) are now yellow zones, with one to 20 confirmed cases.

Kuala Lumpur has four red zones. The highest number of confirmed cases are in Lembah Pantai (473), Kepong (121), Titiwangsa (84) and Cheras (49).

Putrajaya is now a yellow zone with 14 active cases. In total, it had recorded 44 confirmed cases.

Melaka has one red zone in Jasin with 46 active cases and Seremban 131 active cases.

Perak has no red zone, with seven yellow zones and four green zones at Perak Tengah, Kuala Kangsar, Hulu Perak and Mualim.

Johor only has two red zones in Johor Bahru (75) and Kluang (86). Kulai and Muar are out of red zones, with 23 active cases.

Pahang has one red zone in Kuantan (74 cases) while Raub and Maran are marked green. Other areas in the state are still yellow zones.

Kelantan, which had one red zone, has now been classified under yellow with eight active cases. It has five green zones, which are Bachok, Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Pasir Puteh and Machang. The rest are yellow zones.

Sabah has one red zone in Tawau with 44 active cases. Kota Kinabalu and Lahad Datu, which were previously red zones, are now marked yellow after the active cases dropped in number to 18 and 12 respectively.

In Sarawak, Kuching and Kota Samarahan are still under red zones with 220 and 55 active cases. Lawas, Meradong, Pakan, Tatau, Sekangau, Kapit, Baram, Belaga, Dalat, Daro, Julau, Kanowit, Lundu, Song, Saratok and Lubok Antu are green zones. The rest are yellow zones.

Malaysia has 5,305 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 88 deaths.

The health ministry is next going to do mass screening of foreign workers following a marked increase in the number of new cases in Singapore after the city-state started doing tests on its migrant population.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



