90-day grace period to register births and deaths

PETALING JAYA: Registration of births and deaths can be done within 90 days after the end of the movement control order (MCO).

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the home ministry has allowed this grace period in view of the MCO, which curtails movement and travel. This will also prevent people from being penalised for the delay.

Ismail said the same allowance will be given to those with a missing MyKad.

However, those who need to collect their funds under the economic stimulus package are urged to make an appointment with the respective state National Registration Department (JPN) to make a new MyKad.

“Malaysians overseas are also given 90 days after the lockdown ends in their respective countries to register new births and deaths,” he added.

ATMs to open only from 8am to 8pm

To tighten enforcement of the MCO, the government has also decided to limit the operating hours of automated teller machines from 8am to 8pm.

Ismail said some people were giving the excuse to withdraw money to be out at odd hours of the morning.

As for temporary prisons at Prison’s academies, he said 11 have been gazetted and will start operating from April 23.

“Health officers will be at hand to assist,” he added.

On April 15, Ismail had said the government will convert prison academies throughout the country to accommodate the increasing number of those detained for violating the MCO.

This was to allay fears of overcrowding, making Covid-19 easier to spread.

“At the academies, the same rules will be used as in a normal prison. They will follow the same SOP,” the minister said.

1,111 arrested for breaching MCO yesterday

Yesterday, 1,111 individuals were arrested for breaching the MCO, with 987 of them under remand and 114 under police bail.

This brings the number arrested to 14,750 since March 18, when the MCO started.

Ismail also said 820 roadblocks were held yesterday and 451,487 vehicles checked.

Ismail said quarantine centres now house 16,653 individuals at 190 centres nationwide.

Yesterday, another 573 Malaysian returned home and are undergoing the mandatory quarantine for two weeks before they can rejoin their families.

As of April 18, 1,290 individuals had ended their quarantine and were allowed to return home.

Out of that, 72 are from Sarawak and will be flown home with the help of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), he added.

17 of those returning home found to have Covid-19

The senior minister said 17 Malaysians returning home were tested positive for Covid-19.

He said some were uneasy with the mandatory quarantine and preferred self-isolation at home.

“If we had allowed the 17 to be self quarantined, their families would have been exposed.

“They in return would have gone to markets and other places. There would have been new clusters.”

He said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had also said the number of Covid-19 cases was reducing.

“This shows the action taken by the government on MCO is also correct,” he said, further urging Malaysians to follow measures put in place to stop the transmission.

Malaysia so far has 5,305 confirmed virus cases with 88 deaths.

