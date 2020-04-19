Datuk detained, car theft tools found in vehicle

NIBONG TEBAL: Police have detained a “Datuk” and another man and seized various items including an air pistol at a roadblock at the Jawi toll plaza here early this morning.

The two men were in a Toyota Vellfire vehicle and were caught after police found them behaving in a suspicious manner at the roadblock at 2am.

They had also failed to provide a valid reason for going outside during the movement control order (MCO), according to a source.

Checks on the vehicle, which bore fake registration numbers, revealed various tools believed to be used for stealing vehicles.

Penang police chief Sahabudin Abd Manan confirmed the arrest, saying that the investigation was continuing.



