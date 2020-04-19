Follow MCO guidelines, Ismail Sabri reminds politicians

PETALING JAYA: Politicians are allowed to carry out their duties to serve the rakyat during the movement control order (MCO) but they must strictly follow the standard operating procedures set, a senior minister said.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said politicians, like MPs and state assemblymen, have to continue serving the people, attending to their needs.

However, he said they are not allowed to organise feasts and have an entourage following them during their visits.

“Two or three are enough,” Ismail added, with social distancing observed.

As for food distribution, he said everyone is encouraged to give food to the frontliners, like voluntary corps.

Ismail was responding to social media reports of elected representatives and at least one deputy minister organising feasts and gatherings, sitting close to each other.

Ismail said police had called up these government representatives, found to be apparently breaching the MCO, for an explanation.

“I would like to inform that no one will escape the law if they go against the MCO.

“The next course of action will depend on the police,” he said during his daily press conference today, adding that it was not true that police were practising double standards in their enforcement of the MCO.

Yesterday, Ismail had said police would take action against anyone flouting the MCO rules, including VIPs.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador yesterday denied allegations that the police had given certain parties, including dignitaries, special permission to move around during the MCO.

“We have received several police reports on the matter and further investigations will be carried out including calling on the individuals involved to get their explanation.”

He said he had never been contacted by anyone for the “privilege” of making any trips during the MCO.

He said volunteer groups had been reminded to obtain permission from the National Security Council before carrying out charity work during the MCO.

He said NGOs, the private sector, government agencies or departments and ministries need to obtain permission to carry out any activities.

