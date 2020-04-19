Get permission for MCO charity work, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Volunteer groups have been reminded to obtain permission from the National Security Council before carrying out charity work during the movement control order period.

The Inspector-General of Police, Abdul Hamid Bador, said non-governmental organisations, the private sector, government agencies or departments and ministries would need to obtain permission to carry out any activities.

“Any person wishing to do charity work must first obtain permission and follow standard procedures,” he said after an inspection at Menara City One, which is in lockdown because of Covid-19 infections there.

Abdul Hamid denied allegations that the police had given certain parties, including dignitaries, special permission to move around,

“We have received several police reports on the matter and further investigations will be carried out including calling on the individuals involved to get their explanation.

“I know that not everyone disobeys the MCO and I believe some of them get approval (to go out during the MCO),” he said.

Abdul Hamid said he had never been contacted by anyone for the ‘privilege’ of making any trips during the MCO.

“All the rules contained in the MCO must be adhered to by all parties. Except (travel) for cases involving the welfare of persons with disabilities and patients,” he said.

