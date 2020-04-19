Have a complaint? Drop me a line on WhatsApp, FT minister tells residents

PUTRAJAYA: Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa has called on city residents to drop WhatsApp messages to his ministry and relevant agencies to voice concerns over issues involving the community.

He said in this way, he could understand better the problems that the public face and direct the relevant agencies to solve the problems.

“I know some of them have questions and complaints on matters related to FT and it is difficult for them to come meet the relevant heads of department or me,” Annuar said in video on his Facebook account

He said the public can write in any language they are comfortable in, be it Malay, English, Mandarin or Tamil, and send their messages to the 0136806666 or 0136887777 hotlines.

“I have a few officers to assist me in the Mandarin and Tamil complaints.

“On the ministry’s part, we will do our best in responding to your queries or complaints. We cannot solve your problems immediately as we need to refer to the specific persons in charge,” Annuar said.

He also answered questions on the homeless on the WhatsApp hotline from residents during his live video session.

Annuar explained that the homeless, now being placed in community centres, will be offered jobs after the movement control order (MCO) ends. He added that the homeless should be given a chance to rebuild their lives and not live on the streets any more.

The minister said that up till yesterday, no new cases were reported at Menara City One as well as the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion.

“We hope this situation will remain the same at these three places until the end of the enhanced MCO on April 28,” Annuar added.

Meanwhile, he said that from May 1, residents and buildings in FT can light up their premises with blue colour lights, to show appreciation to the frontliners.

“Government buildings, such as Menara DBKL and the Putrajaya offices, as well as the Saloma Link, will switch on blue coloured lights from midnight of May 1 until May 3.

“Others can also take part in the campaign to light up, from 10pm to 1am,” Annuar said.



