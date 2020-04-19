Inspector suspected of raping Mongolian women freed on police bail

PETALING JAYA: A police inspector suspected of raping two Mongolian women in a hotel here on April 10 has been freed on police bail, Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said.

“There is no necessity to detain him further since the investigation is over,” he told FMT.

Fadzil said the investigation papers had been sent to the deputy public prosecutor’s office in Shah Alam for their perusal.

“But there are some loose ends that we need to tie up. Hopefully, a decision can be made next week,” he said.

On April 12, district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal told reporters authorities had rescued the two women, aged 20 and 37, a day earlier.

He said the 30-year-old suspect was first remanded for five days to facilitate investigations under Section 376 of Penal Code for alleged rape.

A further two-day extension, which expired yesterday, was also obtained from a magistrate.

Police have obtained an interim protection order from the court for the two alleged victims and three others to assist them in the investigation.

It was reported that the Mongolian women were arrested at a roadblock here on April 10. Both women were detained by an officer over claims they did not possess valid travel documents.

The officer allegedly took the two women to a hotel where he was accused of raping them.

