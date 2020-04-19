Only 25% of those on the road are shoppers, say police

KUALA LUMPUR: About 70% of motorists on the road during the movement control order period comprise those who work in the essential services, and they possess approval letters from the National Security Council, a police official said today.

About 25% of road users were people going shopping, but they complied with the ruling allowing only one person per car, said Azisman Alias, director of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at Bukit Aman.

“Those who want to buy essential items are advised to go during the non-peak hours to avoid getting caught in traffic jams and to make way for those working in the essential services,” he said at a press briefing today.

Azisman said police were conducting thorough checks at each roadblock, and the public should not leave home without a valid reason.

Police take action after rush for cheap chicken

In Besut, Terengganu, a rush for cheap chicken, being sold for as little as RM1.99 per kilogramme, caused police to take action.

People threw caution to the wind instead of observing social distancing and staying at home.

