Perak exco man says ‘sorry’ for attending gathering during MCO

IPOH: Perak executive councillor Razman Zakaria today made a public apology for his involvement in a gathering as shown in a photo that went viral on social media.

“I apologise for my mistake. This posting is not my attempt to be exempted from legal action but to explain the real situation,” Razman, who heads the Education, Human Capital, Non-governmental Organisations and Civil Society Committee, wrote on his Facebook page.

Yesterday, the photo of Razman and other individuals, including a deputy minister, at a feast held at a tahfiz centre in Lenggong was circulated on social media platforms.

They were criticised for violating the movement control order (MCO), enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Razman, who is also the Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, said he had always observed standard operating procedures while going to the ground to check on the people’s needs.

“I am on the move every day to help our frontliners and also to look at any shortage of equipment they might be facing, particularly the healthcare workers.

“If we don’t go down to the field, we would not know that there was an urgent need for mobile toilets for those conducting roadblocks, for example.

“Once again, I apologise and thank you Malaysians,” he said.

