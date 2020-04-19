Police call up woman who claimed to have ‘cable’ to IGP

KUANTAN: The police have recorded a statement from a woman who had alleged she had tried to use a “cable” (connection) to the inspector-general of police for permission to return home to Kuantan during the movement control order (MCO).

Pahang police chief Abdul Jalil Hassan said the woman, who is in her 30s, works in Kuala Lumpur. She had her statement recorded by the Pahang CID yesterday, after her claim was widely shared on social media.

Jalil said that the woman had stated “she had no intention to use the IGP’s name, but had been feeling very stressed by the restrictions under the MCO which led her to make up a story.

“We are also investigating how she was allowed to return to her parent’s house here on April 12 without a valid reason during the enforcement of MCO,” he said.

Yesterday, the IGP said he was not contacted or had he given permission to any person to travel without a good reason during the MCO period.

The woman had posted on Twitter about her wish to return to Kuantan on April 10 and claimed that her father’s attempts to contact the IGP were fruitless.

Two days later, she posted a 14-second video clip showing her at Genting Sempah, believed to be on her way to Kuantan. After receiving criticisms from netizens, she deactivated her Twitter account.

