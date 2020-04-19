Road accidents drop by 66% during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Police said the number of road accidents and fatalities during the movement control order (MCO) period has dropped drastically.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias today said 10,383 accidents were recorded over the past one month, from March 18 to April 14. From this number, 130 cases involved 145 deaths.

“Our statistics show the number of road accidents during MCO dropped by 66% compared with the normal period.

“We usually have 14 to 16 fatalities a day. But during MCO, we only had four or five cases,” he said at a press conference here.

The MCO, which began on March 18, is to end on April 28.

Azisman said out of the 145 people who died in road accidents, 80% were motorcyclists.

“Selangor has the highest number of deaths, with 33 people, followed by Johor, with 19 deaths, Perak and Kedah,” he added.

