PETALING JAYA: Two men selling fish by the roadside were among 32 people who have been arrested for flouting national confinement rules to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Mohd Faisal Ezanee said all those detained were men aged between 18 and 61 years.

He urged the public to comply with restrictions under the third phase of the movement control order from April 15-28.