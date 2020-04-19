Seven Malaysians among 942 new cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Seven Malaysians are among the 942 new cases of Covid-19 infection reported here today, bringing the tally for the republic to 5,992.

With the seven new cases, there are 92 Malaysians who have been infected by the coronavirus here.

A 40-year-old Malaysian being treated for Covid-19 died today of a heart attack (acute myocardial infarction with cardiogenic shock), the health ministry said. The man was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on April 17.

According to the latest daily data released by the Singapore health ministry, two of the 7 Malaysians in today’s new cases are linked to two dormitories for foreign workers in Tuas View and Sungei Tengah Lodge.

Three other are classified as local unlinked cases while one is linked to a new cluster at TTJ Design & Engineering Pte Ltd and another Malaysian is linked to Case 4,547, a 29-year old Malaysian.

Of the 942 new cases, 22 cases are in the community: 27 are work permit holders who reside outside dormitories while 893 are work permit holders who are dorm residents.

Apart from TTJ Design & Engineering Pte Ltd, Singapore reported two more new clusters namely Homestay Lodge at Kaki Bukit Avenue 3; and CDPL Tuas Dormitory at Tuas South Street 15.

To date, 740 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 2,563 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, while 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has so far reported 11 deaths from Covid-19 infection.

