Thailand nabs 400 trying to sneak home from Malaysia

NARATHIWAT: More than 400 Thai citizens have been arrested for attempting to sneak into the kingdom from Malaysia after five border checkpoints were re-opened yesterday.

The regional deputy army commander said about 300 Thais crossed the border today. Yesterday, 130 were arrested after crossing natural borders. They did not register with the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur, consulate-general in Penang or Kelantan, or did not have travel documents and ‘fit-to-travel’ documents.

“All of them were fined 800 baht and sent to state facilities for 14-day quarantine,” the commander said.

The Thais, who mostly work in oil palm and rubber plantations as well as fishing vessels in Malaysia. The Malaysia-Thai border has been closed since March 23 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for the Thai Covid-19 crisis centre said 2,548 Thais stranded in Malaysia have registered to return home as of this month.

He said the embassy and consular offices have provided assistance such as care packages, food and essential items to 10,396 Thai people in Malaysia.



