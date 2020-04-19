Water supply fully restored in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in seven regions, disrupted since last Friday following pollution of the raw water source in Sungai Selangor, has been fully restored.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said the company appreciated the cooperation consumers gave to its staff during the restoration works.

“Use water wisely during the movement control order period,” its corporate communications head, Abdul Halem Mat Som, said in a statement today.

On Friday, water supply disruption affected Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Gombak, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam and Kuala Langat.

Halem urged consumers to download the smartphone application “Air Selangor” on Google Play or App Store to receive information on water supply.

They may also refer to Air Selangor’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts or its website www.airselangor.com.

