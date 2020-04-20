3 Malaysians add to Singapore’s virus tally

SINGAPORE: Three Malaysians were among the 596 new cases of Covid-19 infection reported in Singapore yesterday, with one linked to Kranji Lodge, one of more than 20 foreign worker dormitory clusters here.

This brings the number of Malaysians linked to dorm clusters to seven, while in total 95 Malaysians have been infected here with the first case announced on Feb 17.

According to the daily data released by the republic’s Ministry of Health late yesterday, the 55-year old man and two others are work-permit holders.

The other two Malaysians are still classified as local unlinked cases.

Apart from the dorm clusters, more than 20 Malaysians here are linked to other clusters, namely ABC Hostel, Mustafa Centre, McDonald’s Singapore, Safra Jurong, SingPost, Project Glory and TTJ Design & Engineering Pte Ltd.

As of 12 noon yesterday, Singapore’s tally stood at 6,588 with 4,706 cases classified as dorm residents, 305 involving work-permit holders not residing in dorms, 1,008 community cases, and another 569 imported cases.

Singapore, which reported its first cases of Covid-19 on Jan 23, has recorded the highest number of cases among Asean member countries so far, slightly above Indonesia.

To date, 768 patients here have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, 22 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and 11 have died.

Yesterday alone, the island-city identified five new clusters: Woodlands Lodge I; Changi Lodge II; 51, Paya Ubi Industrial Park; 17, Jalan Besut; and Sembawang Shipyard.

So far, Singapore has gazetted 12 affected dorms as isolation areas with most of the infected dorm residents from Bangladesh, India, China and Myanmar.



