Cops to complete probe over deputy minister’s lunch event during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into the deputy health minister over his alleged violation of the movement control order (MCO) will be completed today, said Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador.

Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali attracted criticism after photographs emerged showing him attending a lunch event at a religious school in Perak.

“Investigations are still being conducted and (the paper) is expected to be ready today. All the cases which went viral such as this will definitely be investigated and action taken,” Hamid told Bernama today.

Perak police chief Razarudin Husain said initial investigations found that Noor Azmi had earlier inspected the preparedness of health ministry staff in Lenggong in his capacity as deputy health minister.



