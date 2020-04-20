Defamation appeal for NFCorp boss on Sept 24

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has fixed Sept 24 to hear a leave application by National Feedlot Corp Sdn Bhd (NFCorp) executive chairman Mohamad Salleh Ismail in his defamation suit against PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli.

Lawyer Razlan Hadri Zulkifli, who is counsel for Rafizi, said the date was fixed today following case management before deputy registrar Wan Fatimah Zahara Wan Yussof.

“The applicant (Salleh) has filed three questions of law to obtain leave for the court to hear his appeal,” he said.

On May 13 last year, the Court of Appeal reversed a High Court ruling finding Rafizi liable for defamation and ordered him to pay RM200,000 in damages to Salleh and his company.

A three-member Court of Appeal bench chaired by Hamid Sultan Abu Backer said there was merit to Rafizi’s appeal.

The bench also ordered Salleh and NFCorp to return Rafizi RM100,000 in costs awarded by the High Court, failing which 5% interest per annum would be imposed until the payment is settled.

The bench also awarded RM100,000 in costs before the High Court and another RM10,000 in the Court of Appeal.

In the suit filed on June 3, 2013, Salleh and NFCorp claimed Rafizi had made a defamatory statement in a media conference at the PKR office a year earlier regarding the purchase of KL Eco City properties.

