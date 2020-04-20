Discard culture of dependency after crisis is over, says Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Shafie Apdal today said the people should discard the culture of dependency, warning that the government had stretched its own finances to help them weather the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the economic stimulus package should not be seen as an opportunity to encourage the attitude of dependency on government aid.

“We have forgone so much by allocating RM670 million in the stimulus package, although we only needed to allocate RM533 million. But still we forgo it.

“We have to realise what will happen post-Covid-19. National and state revenues will be disrupted. We can’t be a popular government (by giving out assistance all the time).

“How do we cope with the operating expenditures and salaries for the public servants and assemblymen?

“But while we help, we cannot encourage the culture of dependency, we need a culture of being competitive,” he told the state assembly.

Shafie said an additional stimulus package for the period immediately after the movement control order was also in the works and would be unveiled after the MCO was lifted.

He said the focus would be to enhance food security as he anticipated that the economy would take time to recover.

The food security plan included building storage houses, doing away with middlemen in the distribution of local produce, and direct links between farmers and retailers through local agencies such as Sabah Fish Marketing.

He said efforts would also be made to resolve the distribution, harvesting and water supply problems in the agriculture district of Ranau, which produced 30% of Sabah’s agricultural goods.

Shafie said plans had been drawn up to ensure the people would be able to restart farming once the crisis was over, including providing interest-free loans from a local financial institution.

“We want them to restart immediately after the lockdown has been lifted. We don’t want to encourage them to be dependent on aid. All they need to repay is the principal amount. We want them to be competitive,” he said.

Shafie urged Wisma Putra to help the state’s farmers export to Brunei should there be an oversupply, saying that a Brunei minister had recently approached him for help as their country was facing a shortage of vegetables.

He said Brunei and Singapore could be export destinations for the state’s produce after the crisis was over.

Shafie also said RM2 million had been allocated for the renovation of the Likas Indoor Sports Complex to place patients and to act as a medical centre for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He said 39 premises had been gazetted as quarantine centres in the state, and the sports complex was one of the 13 additional premises designated to house Covid-19 patients.

He said 172 patients could be sent to the complex once renovations had been completed, adding that the number of Covid-19 cases could rise in the future.

