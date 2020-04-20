Health DG gunning for single digit infection rate

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the ministry is looking to record a single digit infection rate following today’s decrease in number of cases which saw 36 new infections reported, the lowest since the movement control order was implemented.

“We want to see a single digit, maybe we can achieve this within a week,” he told reporters at his daily briefing here.

Noor Hisham said this when asked to comment on the improved numbers, which come just a week before the third phase of the MCO will end.

Adding that the war against Covid-19 had not yet been won, he said the World Health Organization itself had said it could stretch until next year.

“We need to continue doing what we did during MCO 1 and 2,” he said. By doing so, he added, hopefully the country would be able to bring down the figures.

Even if the MCO is lifted, he said, the people should remain at home unless necessary.

“Stay at home, that’s the principle, and help us break the chain of Covid-19 transmissions.”

He also said the government was looking at an exit strategy from the MCO and how to mitigate the situation to ensure that the nation can enter into “the new normal”.

He thanked the frontliners, including those from the police, armed forces, immigration department and NGOs, for their help in flattening the curve.

“The success we see today is because of the frontliners and the proper planning and execution for the past few weeks.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



