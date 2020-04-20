High Court to hear ex-Goldman banker’s 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here will hear the cases of former Goldman Sachs International banker Roger Ng Chong Hwa, who was charged with four counts of abetting Goldman Sachs pertaining to the sale of guaranteed notes and bonds belonging to a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary amounting to US$6.5 billion.

Deputy public prosecutor Zaki Asyraf Zubir, however, said the court had yet to fix the trial dates for the cases.

He said the prosecution had applied to transfer the cases from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

“The prosecution had made the application at the High Court before Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan and on Feb 26, the judge allowed our application,” he said.

He said the prosecution applied for the cases to be transferred because of, among others, the novel and complexity of the facts involved.

“These cases involve Section 179(c) of Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (CMSA) and other provisions of the CMSA wherein questions of law of unusual difficulty are likely to arise.

“Due to novel and difficult issues of law surrounding these provisions, and the complexity of the facts involved, it is expedient for the ends of the justice for this matter to be tried before the High Court,” the prosecution had said.

On Dec 19, 2018, Ng was charged in the Sessions Court here with four counts of abetting Goldman Sachs pertaining to the sale of guaranteed notes and bonds belonging to a 1MDB subsidiary, amounting to US$6.5 billion, by omitting material facts and making false statements.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at the 1MDB office at Menara IMC at Jalan Sultan Ismail here between March 19, 2012 and Nov 11, 2013, and charged under subsection 370(c) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, with a punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine not less than RM1 million upon conviction.

Ng, 47, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

On Feb 24 this year, UK-based Goldman Sachs International Ltd and its Asian entities, Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), pleaded not guilty in the High Court to charges related to the sale of the same 1MDB bonds.

A representative of Goldman Sachs, Ng Keng Leong, made the plea after all the charges were read out before Justice Mohamed Zaini, who set the hearing to begin on Nov 9.

Asked whether Ng’s case would be tried jointly with the case of Goldman Sachs, Zaki replied “most probably”.

In May last year, Ng was extradited to the United States to face criminal charges by the US Department of Justice in relation to the 1MDB scandal.

