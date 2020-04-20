Ministry launches free app to check your health

PUTRAJAYA: The government has launched a free smartphone app called MySejahtera by which the people can carry out health evaluations from time to time and help contain Covid-19.

It could also help in monitoring of Covid-19 cases, said health minister Adham Baba. It also includes guidelines for those classified as being at high risk of infection.

He said findings from pioneer projects had been very encouraging, and the system was now being expanded for use throughout the country.

The MySejahtera website says the app would assist the government to manage and mitigate the Covid-19 outbreak, by helping to monitor users’ health condition.

It would also help users to monitor their own health throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, help users to get treatment if they are infected, locate the nearest hospitals and clinics for screening and treatment; and help users to track hotspots.

The app would also provide latest information on Covid-19 in Malaysia, Asean and the rest of the world.

More information is available at the website http://mysejahtera.malaysia.gov.my and the MySejahtera app can be dowloaded from the Gallery of Malaysian Government Mobile Applications, Apple Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.

