More than 900 students still stranded in Indonesia

JAKARTA: The Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia is closely monitoring the situation of almost 1,000 Malaysian students who are still in the republic.

So far, 2,799 Malaysian students in Indonesia have returned since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic while 989 students are still in Indonesia engaged in their studies or still in the process of settling their student visa.

The Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zainal Abidin Bakar said the embassy and Education Malaysia in Indonesia kept in contact with student representatives through video conferencing to obtain the latest information on their condition.

The embassy’s monitoring was conducted with the National Association of Malaysian Students in Indonesia (PKPMI) and the local authorities.

In a video conference with PKPMI representatives today, Zainal Abidin also told them to help find the students from Malaysia studying in religious schools to register with PKPMI.

The represenatatives who took part were Muhammad Syazwan Basri (Medan); Muhammad Syafiq Ismail, (Aceh). S.K. Dharshinee (Bali), Yusuf Mohd Suhair ( Ponorogo) and H. Hasvene Kaur ( Surabaya).

They reported that the students in their areas were in good health.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



