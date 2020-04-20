New rules for deliveries by motorcycle

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry has released guidelines for motorcycle delivery services for food, drinks and parcels for the duration of the movement control order period.

The delivery services are categorised as p-hailing (or parcel hailing).

Riders must possess a valid driver’s licence, be at least 18 years old and not blacklisted by the Road Transport Department or Royal Malaysia Police.

Boxes carried by the riders must adhere to dimensions set by JPJ.

“All operators and riders must place emphasis on health issues, practise social distancing and use contactless transactions where possible,” transport minister Wee Ka Siong said in a statement today.

He said riders should sanitise their delivery boxes daily according to health ministry guidelines.

If any staff is infected with Covid-19, the company must assist and give full cooperation to the health ministry in managing and carrying out contact tracing, he said.

Riders who contract the disease or who have symptoms must immediately take precautionary steps, including self-quarantine and stop providing delivery services, he said.

P-hailing riders should not use inter-state highways to travel more than 10km, and must adhere to National Security Council advisories, including not entering Covid-19 red zones.

The delivery services are to operate only between 8am and 8pm only; however operating hours and types of goods permitted to be delivered were subject to zonal restrictions and regulations stipulated by the NSC.

Wee said all riders must carry authorisation letters from their employers or local authorities. P-hailing riders must also register under the mySejahtara smartphone app.

