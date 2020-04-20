Stuck in traffic jam, Sabah woman gives birth in car

TAWAU: A 37-year-old woman delivered a baby boy in her car after being caught in a traffic jam on the way to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Noziee Abdul Asa was on the way to the hospital with her father, Abdul Asa Mohd Salleh, 65, and her eldest daughter Aisha Maizela, 17.

They were stuck in a jam for more than two hours because of road blocks set up under the movement control order in the district.

Abdul Asa, a retired civil servant, said he received a call from his daughter saying that she was having labour pains at about 9.30am. He fetched Noziee and Aisha from their home at the PPRT 8 public housing project before proceeding to the hospital.

“On the way, I thought about the traffic jam at Jalan Apas and sought an alternative route using Jalan Tiku, but was again caught in another traffic congestion at a road block in Jalan Kuhara,” he said.

“Luckily, an ambulance (with a patient) passed by the same area and Aisha informed them of her mother’s condition. They instructed me to follow their vehicle,” he said, Noziee safely delivered a baby boy, her fourth child, in the car near the Tawau Hospital gate.

Noziee later said on Facebook that the baby, who weighed 3.4kg, had been admitted to another ward after developing breathing problems. Both mother and son are in stable condition.

