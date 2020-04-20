Two Umno leaders appointed to PTPTN board

PETALING JAYA: Two Umno Supreme Council members have been appointed to the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) board.

In a Facebook post today, PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan welcomed three new board members, including Umno’s Fathul Bari Mat Jahya and Rosni Sohar.

Fathul is the Kangar Umno deputy division chief, while Rosni is Hulu Bernam assemblyman and Wanita Umno assistant secretary.

The other new PTPTN board member is Ahmad Nazim Abd Rahman.

“I congratulate all of them. The teamwork, vast experience and wisdom of these three figures will sure strengthen PTPTN as a national education fund institution,” Wan Saiful said.

