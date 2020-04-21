Audit finds inefficient road maintenance by Sabah contractors

KOTA KINABALU: Road concession holders and contractors in Sabah have been found to be inefficient in meeting the objectives of road maintenance, according to the latest Auditor-General’s Report released yesterday.

The 2018 Series 2 report said based on the 2018 Road Condition Index, 55.3% of state roads are on Scale 3 (moderate) and Scale 4 (bad) and require regular maintenance, while 4.5% are on Scale 5 (non-maintainable roads) that require total reconstruction work.

The audit was conducted between October 2018 and January 2019.

It found other weaknesses in the areas of financial performance, quality of maintenance work, contract administration and monitoring that needed to be improved to enhance the efficiency of road maintenance management in Sabah.

Road maintenance comes under the purview of the state’s Public Works Department (JKR).

The Auditor-General’s Report recommends that the state government consider increasing the allocation for state road maintenance so that maintenance can be done according to schedule.

The report said proper maintenance could help prevent further damage to road surface which could help the state government to reduce cost of maintenance and repair in future.

The report also said that the state JKR needs to increase its inspection and monitoring activities to ensure that the routine maintenance undertaken by the concession holders and maintenance contractors meet the standards and quality stated in the contract.

Payment rates for routine maintenance for concessionaires and maintenance contractors should be standardised, and fines should be imposed if the work was done not according to specifications, the report added.



