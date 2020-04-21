Concern over asymptomatic patients in most Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah health authorities are concerned that a majority of 293 Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic, which could cause them to unknowingly transmit the deadly virus to others.

State health director Christina Rundi said the cases involve those who had travelled abroad, adding that new infections were still being detected among those who had been to the UK, Thailand, Indonesia as well as Peninsular Malaysia.

“From the 293 cases analysed, 249 or 85% of the patients do not show any early symptoms and this is very worrying as they might spread the disease to their close contacts without knowing,” she said.

Rundi also confirmed that there had been two relapse patients.

Based on health department records, five patients in Sandakan and Kinabatangan who had recovered were found positive again in follow-up tests.

On April 18, the number of recovered patients in Sandakan was 19 and Kinabatangan 16 but the numbers were revised to 17 and 13 respectively on April 20.

In Tambunan, meanwhile, two cases were recorded as recovered on April 19 but the report could only be updated on April 20, the next day, she said.

