Doctors group tells how stranded varsity students can go home safely

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Public Health Physicians’ Association (PPPKAM) has submitted a step-by-step guide to the authorities on allowing on-campus varsity students to return to their hometowns.

In the 38-page-document, PPPKAM said it was concerned about the plight of students who had been stranded in their campus dorms for more than a month.

Limited human interaction, being apart from their family and, for Muslims, the prospect of spending Ramadan alone, could lead to mental stress, depression and even suicidal thoughts, PPPKAM said.

“This proposal when implemented properly may prevent a possible post-movement control order (MCO) epidemic of mental conditions, especially depression and suicides among adult students.”

Earlier today, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government might consider allowing tens of thousands of students on campuses nationwide to return to their home towns pending a study on a standard operating procedure (SOP) to comply with health concerns and the current MCO.

Ismail, the senior minister for security, said authorities must also take into account that some 100,000 students might have to undergo screening for Covid-19 before being cleared for travel.

Under PPPKAM’s proposal, multiple agencies and bodies will be involved, including the National Security Council, higher education ministry, health ministry, public and private university representatives, other relevant NGOs or private sector companies, and the association itself.

Students who wish to return home will go through a registration and screening process, including testing for Covid-19, and tracking.

“Only those who are confirmed negative for Covid-19 will be allowed to travel. Testing of samples will be done by staff from campus health clinics adhering to health ministry guidelines.”

The association also said social distancing should be adhered to and that food should be provided for the returning students to minimise stops at rest and relaxation areas.

The transport drivers should be required to travel back to the respective campuses as soon as possible with the vehicle disinfected upon arrival.

“Students involved in this operation will be subjected to two weeks’ self-isolation after screening is done to ensure they are negative for Covid-19.

“They are bound by national law and by the oath that each of them had taken. The authorities will track their whereabouts by means of the smartphone application or the wearable tracker device given.”

PPPKAM added that action should be taken against those who do not comply with the rules.

“At the end of the monitoring period, individuals can uninstall the app or remove the wearable device.”

