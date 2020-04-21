Jobless man on 23 charges of sodomy of 8-year-old boy

BUTTERWORTH: Police are to charge a jobless man, aged 53, with 23 counts of sodomy of his neighbour’s son on various occasions when he took the boy on outings, including passing a night at a budget hotel here last month.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police received a report from a 33-year-old woman about her eight-year-old son’s complaint.

“The woman lodged the report on March 28 and according to the mother of the Year Two pupil, the man had taken the boy out several times and on March 17 had spent the night at a budget hotel.

“The woman made a police report after suspecting something was amiss based on what the boy said,” he told Bernama.

He said police took the victim for treatment as well as a medical examination.

The 57-year-old suspect was arrested for investigation and he is expected to be taken to court tomorrow.

According to Noorzainy, the deputy public prosecutor has agreed to charge the man who is a bachelor and unemployed with 23 charges of sodomy tomorrow.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



