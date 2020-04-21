Sarawak sets up 3rd drive-through Covid-19 screening centre

KUCHING: Sarawak has set up a third drive-through screening centre for Covid-19, the state disaster management committee said.

The centre, at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) in Kota Samarahan, will allow residents who have had contacts with positive cases to undergo screening.

It is in addition to the other two drive-through screening centres at Dewan Suarah, also in Kota Samarahan, and at the Petra Jaya health clinic, as well as two other screening centres at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and the Youth and Sports Centre in Kuching.

The committee’s chairman, Douglas Uggah Embas, who announced this today, also said that shops selling plastic containers and baking ingredients would be allowed to open from 7am to 7pm on Wednesdays and Fridays in preparation for the Gawai and Hari Raya celebrations.

He said the committee had also decided not to allow any self-service laundry business to operate throughout the movement control order (MCO) period to prevent close contact among the public.

Meanwhile, one death from Covid-19 was reported in the state today, bringing the total to 15.

Uggah said the 69-year-old victim started feeling ill on April 3 and was admitted to SGH on April 6.

“The victim, who had no history of contact with any positive case, was tested positive for the virus on April 7 and passed away at 2.28am today,” he said.

Twenty-two new positive cases were also reported today, bringing the total in the state to 436 since the first three cases were reported on March 13. All 22 are being treated at SGH.

Eighty-eight patients have been discharged to date.

