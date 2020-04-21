We’ll learn from neighbours when dealing with foreigners, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry says Malaysia will learn from its neighbours when it comes to screening foreigners for Covid-19.

“We will learn from our neighbours in terms of the infection among foreigners,” health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told reporters at his daily briefing today.

While he did not mention which neighbours, Noor Hisham was responding to a question on Singapore’s surge in Covid-19 cases, the majority involving migrant workers.

