Bernas rationing supply in Sabah, says youth leader

KOTA KINABALU: Rice wholesalers in Sabah are claiming that Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) has rationed the supply of rice to them.

Malaysian Youth Council vice-president Azuwan Marjan @ Norjan said the wholesalers had told him that Bernas had been doing so since April 13.

“This has caused a shortage of rice in the local market for consumers, especially during the movement control order (MCO) period and Ramadan,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the demand for rice among consumers had risen by over 30% last month following the Covid-19 crisis and imposition of the MCO.

FMT has reached out to Bernas for comment.

Azuwan said the move by Bernas had prevented wholesalers from supplying sufficient rice stocks to retailers in Sabah.

On average, he said, wholesalers in the state acquired about 20 tonnes of rice from Bernas monthly.

“With the rise in demand, why does Bernas have to do such rationing?

“Besides demands from retailers, the wholesalers also get requests from private companies, NGOs and individuals to donate to the needy during the MCO period,” he said.

He called on Bernas to review its decision to ensure everyone was able to obtain their supply of rice.

