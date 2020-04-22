Just call if you need anything, Selayang lockdown residents told

PUTRAJAYA: Residents living around the Selayang wholesale market can call designated hotline numbers set up by the authorities to request for items or assistance they need during the two-week lockdown.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said he understood that some of the residents had complained they could not go out to get baby milk, food or personal hygiene items.

“We have eight different numbers for residents living under eight different parcels to call. I have placed officers there to assist in taking the residents’ requests during this lockdown period,” he said in a Facebook video today.

The government has placed the area around the Selayang wholesale market under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from April 20 until May 3.

It is the third location in the city centre to be put under EMCO, after Menara City One on Jalan Dang Wangi, and Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion off Jalan Masjid India.

Annuar said the ministry decided to have eight different numbers for the eight designated parcels there to ensure efficiency.

“This was done so the officer on duty at each parcel can be familiar with what the residents need and to avoid line overcrowding if a lot of people make calls at the same time,” he added.

Annuar also said that up to yesterday, health ministry officials had screened over 2,000 residents there for Covid-19. More than 15,000 people are living around the wholesale market.

“This is a preventive measure as there were Covid-19 cases reported there and one person died. We are not finding fault with anyone,” he said.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had said that as of Monday, there were 28 Covid-19 cases reported in the market area, with one death.

