Logistic issues, high demand see delay in rapid test kit from Korea

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today said the delay in the arrival of Covid-19 rapid test kit from South Korea was due to logistical issues and the high demand for such gadgets.

However, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said it should arrive earliest on Friday or next week.

“Now we are looking at a G2G (government-to- government) initiative to assist us in how we can best facilitate the import of this test kit.”

