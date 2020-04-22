My pay cut idea for civil servants is to help the poor, clarifies Mydin boss

PETALING JAYA: Ameer Ali Mydin has clarified comments he made earlier today, after saying civil servants’ pay should be reduced in view of the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ameer, the managing director of the Mydin chain of hypermarkets, said his recommendations were from a business and economic observer’s point of view, based on the current situation in the country.

He said the suggestion for those earning more than RM3,000 to take a pay cut was just an example that could help the government save money.

“It was not intended to interfere in the government’s administration at all.

“It was merely a suggestion and using Mydin’s own experience, where we have already implemented pay cuts, including 100% of my salary.

“If the government can save, that means more aid like the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional can be channelled to targeted groups,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

He said Mydin was always supportive of the role civil servants played in ensuring the management of the nation proceeds smoothly.

Earlier today, Ameer asked how a dip in taxes and the plunge in the prices of key commodity exports would allow Putrajaya to maintain the salaries of civil servants.

While many industries have been forced to make drastic measures, including retrenching their staff, he said this does not seem to be the case with some 1.6 million civil servants, despite the two-month pay cut for Cabinet members.

He said it was only sensible that civil servants’ pay be reduced as well, adding that the savings could go towards helping the poor who have been most affected by the movement control order.

“There are still high-ranking government officials who are getting full salaries, including MPs and assemblymen.

“Anyone earning above RM3,000 should be taking a pay cut,” said Ameer, who added that pay cuts could be scaled based on civil servants’ salary level.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



