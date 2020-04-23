Foreigners living around Selayang wholesale market to get food supplies

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa gave an assurance today that non-Malaysians living under lockdown in the areas surrounding the Selayang wholesale market will be given basic food supplies for the next two weeks.

He said it was estimated that there were between 8,000 and 10,000 foreigners living there.

“The FT crisis management centre has set up a bank account under DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) to obtain public donations and we will use the money to buy food supplies for them.

“We are not touching any taxpayers’ money,” he said during a visit to the areas under enforced movement control order (EMCO) today.

Annuar denied reports that the foreigners were “on the brink of starvation”, adding that food items had been sent to Selayang.

The areas around the wholesale market are the third location in the city centre under lockdown, after Menara City One at Jalan Dang Wangi, and the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion off Jalan Masjid India.

The EMCO will be enforced until May 3.

Annuar said Malaysians in Selayang affected by the lockdown would be given raw food supplies so they can cook, especially in the coming fasting month.

“We will pack the supplies in two tranches for the next two weeks. One food pack can last a family for one week.

“JKM (Welfare Department) will distribute the food pack for Malaysians while the civil defence personnel will arrange and hand out food items to the foreigners,” he said.

He also said the committee had decided that sundry shops in the areas under lockdown could reopen for the next two weeks so residents could buy basic necessities.

“They (residents) must follow the standard operating procedures when they go out. We have drones there and we use them for surveillance purposes. If anyone breaks the rules, the army personnel will find out,” he said.

