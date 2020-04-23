FT deputy minister denies double standards when it involves PH reps

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Federal Territories Minister Edmund Santhara has denied practising double standards in matters involving Pakatan Harapan MPs.

He said he welcomed their efforts to help the people “but without breaking rules of the enhanced movement order (EMCO)”.

This comes after Batu MP P Prabakaran had alleged that he was screamed at and forced out of a Welfare Department meeting by Edmund, although he did not mention Edmund by name. Prabakaran said he had gone there to give suggestions as his voters were in that part of Selayang, which had come under the EMCO.

Prabakaran was reported to have been later detained, taken to the police station and released on police bail.

Edmund claimed Prabakaran was stopped by a National Security Council (NSC) officer from entering a meeting he was chairing and that the MP was told to wait for the discussion to conclude.

Edmund said he and Prabakaran met Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim on the matter yesterday.

“In the discussion, all questions raised by Prabakaran were answered. He was given space to suggest ways for the Welfare Department to improve its operations,” Edmund added.

This, he said, negated Johor Bahru PKR MP Akmal Nasir’s claim that the government was practising double standards.

He said MPs needed to know the difference between areas under MCO and EMCO.

Under MCO, government MPs and the opposition could work with the Welfare Department and Voluntary Corps (Rela) and Civil Defence Force, he said.

“However, when an area is declared as EMCO, no MPs, be it from the government or the opposition, are allowed in without permission,” he said.

Edmund said MPs could get permission from the crisis management centre and the police for entry into areas under EMCO in Kuala Lumpur.

“I, too, have to follow procedures to enter EMCO areas,” the Segamat MP said.

On April 20, the government announced its sixth EMCO area at Pusat Bandar Utara in Kuala Lumpur and the areas surrounding the Selayang wholesale market.

