Malaysia Airports donates 2,000 comfort kits to hospital frontliners

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has donated 2,000 “comfort kits” to frontliners at Hospital Sungai Buloh who have been combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

MAHB CEO Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said this was an expression of gratitude to those at the forefront of the war against Covid-19.

“As the airport operator, we are also frontliners. On a daily basis, our staff are on the ground facilitating efforts by the government to screen incoming passengers and send them for quarantine.

“So, we would like to show support for other frontliners by contributing to their wellbeing. It is also our gesture of thanks for their tireless sacrifice,” he said in a statement today.

Hospital Sungai Buloh, one of the assigned Covid-19 hospitals, is also the designated reference hospital for passengers passing through KLIA who require further treatment.

It received the kits containing sleeping bags, toiletries and chocolates.

He added that 500 cheer packages containing chocolate snacks will also be distributed to frontliners at Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu.

Mohd Shukrie said comfort kits were also being distributed to passengers stranded at the airport due to the restrictions caused by the ongoing movement control order (MCO) and cancelled flights.

“As a caring host, the least we can do is try to make their time at the airport a little more comfortable while we work closely with Wisma Putra and their respective embassies to help them,” he said.

