Man fires shot before robbing bank of RM3,700 in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Police are hunting for a man, believed to be a local, who fired a shot before robbing a bank at Section 13 here today.

Shah Alam police chief Baharudin Mat Taib said in the 2.45pm incident, the man, armed with a pistol, fired a shot at the bank’s entrance before forcing the bank employees manning the counters to hand over money.

There were no customers at the bank during the incident. All four employees and the lone security guard were left unharmed, he said in a statement.

“Based on the CCTV footage, the suspect is tall and thin. He wore a dark green windbreaker which covered his head and a black face mask. He made off with RM3,716,” he said.

Baharudin said initial investigations at the scene found a bullet shell casing and a slug.

Those with information on the incident are requested to call senior investigation officer ASP Chua Cheong Kheow at 019-4217868 to assist in the investigation.

