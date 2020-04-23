Only Warisan supporters receiving food aid from Sabah govt, claims PBS youth leader

KOTA KINABALU: A Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) youth leader has claimed that only Warisan supporters have received food aid from the state government during the movement control order (MCO).

PBS Youth chief Christopher Mandut, who is also political secretary to Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Minister Maximus Ongkili, said he had received reports of such goings-on at district and village levels in the state.

“Only Warisan supporters were given food parcels, with thousands deprived of assistance.

“The federal government came in and gave special grants to the Welfare Department and its MPs to take care of low-income families deprived by these Warisan leaders. So much for fairness and political justice,” he said in a statement here today.

He issued the statement in response to a report by a Chinese daily here which quoted Warisan permanent chairman Liew Vui Keong as accusing the six Sabahans in the federal Cabinet of not doing anything to help fellow Sabahans during the MCO period.

Saying the accusations were “baseless and utterly irresponsible”, Mandut told Liew, the former de facto law minister, not to play politics at this time when the nation is facing a health crisis.

“The federal government has sought to assist every Malaysian affected by Covid-19, irrespective of region and political background. Politics should never come into the picture,” he said.

Mandut explained that cash disbursements were given through the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) and Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) to lower-income families, tertiary students and frontliners, while wage subsidies were given to workers. Small and medium enterprises and industries also received financial support.

He said that under Phase 1 of the Covid-19 Stimulus Package, some RM130 million was disbursed by the federal government to all states, including RM10 million for Sabah.

On another matter, Mandut said support for undergraduates at private and public learning institutions, promised to Sabahan students and workers in Peninsular Malaysia, by the Warisan-led government remained a mere promise.

He added that the contacts for Sabah House in Kuala Lumpur had become uncontactable.

“So, Warisan leaders should look at themselves in the mirror first. Stop pointing fingers and playing the blame game.

“It is better to put your focus on helping genuine Sabahans affected by the MCO, irrespective of race and political backgrounds,” he said.



